Mandaue City Hall of Justice receives bomb threat too

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Hall of Justice building in Barangay Tipolo also received a bomb threat on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The bomb scare was reported on Wednesday afternoon, almost the same time a threat was made to the Qimonda Building in Cebu City, which houses the Cebu City Hall of Justice.

READ: ‘Bomb threat’ reported in Qimonda bldg. in Cebu City

The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) said it received the alarm at 2:07 p.m.

An employee from the City Prosecutor’s Office received a bomb threat message from a sender using the cellphone number +63950 229 7634.

All personnel inside the building were asked to go outside as police checked the building.

Hearings and other activities were also suspended for hours due to the bomb threat.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson, said the Mandaue City Hall of Justice returned to normal operations after two hours of inspection that yielded no explosives in the area.

Oriol said the bomb scare may be related to the threat made to the Qimonda Building.

READ: Qimonda bomb threat yields no explosives

He said they will still be checking if the cellphone number used in both threats was the same senders.

With this incident, Oriol said they plan to beef up police security at the Mandaue City Hall Justice.

He warns individuals to refrain from spreading bomb threats or bomb jokes, which could lead to imprisonment.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy