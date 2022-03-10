IBP-Cebu City condemns bomb threats made in Cebu, Mandaue trial courts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Integrated Bar of the Philippines in Cebu City (IBP-Cebu City) has condemned the recent bomb threats that targeted trial courts not only in the city but also those in Mandaue City.

“We condemn in the highest terms the recent bomb threats sent to the Halls of Justice of both the Cities of Cebu and Mandaue today,” IBP-Cebu City said in a statement.

The group slammed the threats made, describing them as ‘ forms of uncivilized acts to threaten the delivery of justice, disrupt court operations, and worse, endanger lives.’

In the meantime, they assured their members, lawyers, and the rest of the public that Qimonda IT Center, the building that housed the Cebu City Hall of Justice, has been declared safe following Wednesday’s incident.

“Your Board has coordinated with the building administration of Qimonda, as well as, the local government units of both Cities to assure all members of the Bench, the Bar, Court Employees, and the public that the pertinent edifices are safe for resumption of work and transactions,” IBP-Cebu City said.

“We likewise requested from the aforesaid authorities the reinforcement of security measures in and around the premises of the courts to afford immediate detection and action to any untoward incidences,” they added.

On Wednesday afternoon, March 9, police told all employees of Qimonda IT Center in North Reclamation Area, Cebu City to go home when some of them received anonymous texts, alleging that seven bombs have been planted in the property.

The police’s ordnance and K9 unit scoured the area for approximately two hours before declaring it free from any explosives.

Workers from the Mandaue City Hall of Justice building in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City also received a bomb threat, almost the same time when that of Cebu City was reported to authorities.

Hearings and other activities were also suspended for hours due to the bomb threat.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson, said the Mandaue City Hall of Justice returned to normal operations after two hours of inspection that yielded no explosives in the area.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue City Hall of Justice receives bomb threat too

Qimonda bomb threat yields no explosives

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy