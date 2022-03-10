Trojans split matches, hold on to 5th spot of PCAP online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans split their two scheduled matches in the ongoing All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) last Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The Trojans defeated the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates,12-9, in the first match, but went on bowing down to the Negros Kingsmen,6.5-14.5, in their second match.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Wizards suffered two blowout defeats in the hands of the Iriga City Oragons,5-16, and to the Davao Chess Eagles,1-20.

During their match with Surigao, the Trojans won the blitz round,5-2, courtesy of National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, International Master (IM) Rico Mascarinas, Rommel Ganzon, and Richard Natividad who defeated Lennon Hart Salgado, John Morazo, NM Cyril Ortega, FIDE Master (FM) Vince Alaan, and Rhez Auza respectively.

Both teams went on a tie in the rapid round by scoring seven points apiece, but it was not enough for Surigao to grab the victory against the Trojans.

During the rapid round matches, IM Mascarinas and Rommel Ganzon defeated NM Ortega and FM Alaan respectively to provide the Trojans their two wins worth four points.

NM Roque, NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr. and Ronald Ganzon contributed one-point each after they finished their matches with a draw.

With the outcome of their matches last Wednesday, the Trojans remain at the No. 5 spot in the southern division standings with 16 wins and 11 losses together with 310.5 points.

On the other hand, the Wizards remain at the 10th spot with a 6-21 (win-loss) record.

Iloilo Kisela Knights stayed at the top of the souther division standings with a 25-2 (win-loss) slate followed by Davao (21-6) and Zamboanga Sultans (20-7).

Pasig (26-1), San Juan (23-4), and Laguna (21-6) are the top three taems in the northern division.

/dbs

