Police say personal grudge behind shooting to death of man in Brgy Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mambaling police have identified the possible suspect behind the shooting to death of a 56-year-old man in Sitio Viking, Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City on Thursday evening, March 10, 2022.

According to Police Major Dindo Alaras, chief of Mambaling Police Station, they have already identified the suspect who was also tagged as the possible suspect in the recent shooting incidents in the said barangay.

Alaras, however, begged not to disclose further information about the suspect so as not to jeopardize their investigation.

“Basin og ma pattern niya [sa suspect]…Once nga i publish na nga kining mga shooting incidents mao ni ang suspect syempre kahibaw baya sya og kinsa, so makaingon sya nga ako gyud so mawala na nato na, di nato malocate og dali,” Alaras said.

Police consider personal grudge as the possible motive behind the killing of Ohashnuhara Lipang Villahermosa, 56, a resident of the said barangay. According to reports, Villahermosa was outside his house when the suspect passed by and shot the victim.

Police Master Sergeant Anthony Adizas, the investigator of the case, said he has no information yet on why the victim was outside his house at that time when he was reportedly closing and locking his gate from the inside.

“Nag lock ra sya sa iyang gate, naa sa sulod. I dont know nganong nigawas sya basin gitawag sya,” Adizas said.

He added that the victim had filed several cases of grave threats against different individuals in the previous days before the incident happened.

“Ingun nila, hasol daw ni syang tawhana kay mo parking lang ka sa motor sa iyang tungod, kay i pa summon naka niya sa brgy then even ang brgy nakasuway pa ni og reklamo niya kay dugay lagi iyang certificate of file action kay nagpa summon man sya,” Adizas said.

“Ang victim man gyud daghan gi file-lan nga kaso nga grave threat pending trial na,” Adizas added.

Adizas said they are still negotiating with a possible witness who remains hesitant to cooperate with them due to fear.

Adizas added that they are still waiting for the report from the personnel of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) regarding how many empty shells were found in the area and which part of the body the victim got hit.

Adizas also claimed that they have no information yet on the caliber of the firearm used in the attack.

He added that the victim was brought to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that Mambaling police continue to locate the whereabouts of the suspect who is possibly a resident of the said barangay.

He added that the suspect might have also been involved in illegal drug activities in the said village and could have been used as a “hitman” by drug personalities in the area.

“Kani ilang suspect is also involved in illegal drugs so dunay dakong possibilidad nga basin mao nani ilang gihimo nga mga hitman sa diha sad nga lugar. We all know nga kining lugara duna sad tay reports nga naa sad ang daghan nga drugas,” Parilla said.

However, he clarified that the victim has no involvement in drugs.

“Sa biktima, wala siyay involvement sa drugs. Based sa ataoang account sa naimbestigar, it might be nga personal grudge ni sya sa kining suspect ug biktima. Basin og gituohan nga naghatag og information,” Parilla added.

Considering that this happened around 7 p. outside that time, m. on Thursday, March 10 and that it is expected that people are still outside that time, Parilla said this will be the subject of their Oversight Committee meeting next week to interpret the pattern of the crime occurrence in the city.

He said that this is crucial for them to evaluate and adjust their police visibility efforts in the city. /rcg

