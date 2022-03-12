Cebuana beauties sizzle in MUPH 2022 ‘Headshot Challenge’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This year’s Miss Universe Philippines competition has officially started.

And photos from the delegates “Headshot Challenge” are now out!

Of course, the Cebuana beauties are making a run for your votes in their first challenge in the competition.

All of the 50 delegates wowed the crowd with their entries for this year’s Headshot Challenge.

“Our Miss Universe Philippines 2022 delegates in their most natural look—presenting this year’s Headshot Challenge! Head over to the Miss Universe Philippines app now to vote for your bets!” Miss Universe Philippines posted on social media.

In order to vote for your favored delegate/s and to help them advance to the next round, just download the MUPH application.

Who is your bet? ❤️❤️ LOOK: Here are some of the most beautiful headshot challenge entries from the four Cebuana…

Here are the mechanics:

1. Each MUPH app user will get one FREE vote per day.

2. Voting duration is from March 12, 9 a.m. to March 13, 12 p.m.

3. Only the votes from the MUPH App will be counted.

4. Three winners will be chosen based on the combined votes of the fans and the judges.

Don’t forget to support our Cebuana queens Chantal Elise Schmidt, Lou Dominique Piczon, Sashi Chiesa and Isabel Dalag Luche.

Laban, Cebuanas!

