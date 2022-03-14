Rama hopeful for Cebu City to transition to more relaxed quarantine status

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Monday, March 14, 2022, expressed optimism that the city may finally transition to a more relaxed quarantine classification.

“I’ve been always hopeful. It’s freedom with shared responsibility. And we look at the science plus figures. Figures will never defy and lie,” said Rama in an online briefer on Monday.

“We’ve gone far already. We have 800,000 people inoculated, which before, we only wish to achieve and now, we have been able to achieve,” he added.

Rama also said he has no plans to reimplement a stricter curfew following a scuffle involving a group of young adults in front of a bar along Salinas Drive, Barangay Lahug, a video of which went viral online.

In turn, the mayor instructed the police to increase the number of personnel patrolling in areas with establishments like bars, and also urged business owners to do ‘self-policing’ in their properties.

The curfew in Cebu City was lifted last February 24.

“Dili ta mubalik (curfew). This (relaxed protocols) entails policing and police visibility,” explained Rama.

Cebu City’s Alert Level 2 quarantine status has been extended by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) until Tuesday, March 15.

