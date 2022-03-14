Cebu City will not reimpose curfew despite brawl in uptown bar

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite the recent late-night brawl reported outside a bar in the uptown area, the Cebu City Government is not inclined to reimpose the curfew among adults.

Councilor Joel Garganera on Monday, March 14, said Mayor Michael Rama has no plans to make any changes in the city’s existing curfew policy.

Garganera, who heads the EOC, agreed with Rama’s sentiments. Instead, the city government plans to increase police visibility in establishments where most people frequent.

“The mayor has been informed about the incident but he said, it will, no way, affect the current curfew. But we will increase police visibility… and not just police but also force multipliers,” said Garganera.

The councilor also reminded bargoers, particularly the young adults, to drink moderately as well as practice restraint in order to avoid getting involved in fights.

“We would just like to remind, labi ni atong batan-on nga kining inom ug alcohol, ibutang sa tiyan… We would just like to remind everyone labi na katong mga muadto ug bars labi na ug weekends, ibutang lang gyud sa tiyan ang alcohol,” Garganera pointed out.

Videos of a scuffle among a group of more than 10 young adults recently went viral on social media.

Police earlier confirmed that the incident happened in front of a resto-bar along Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug, and that the individuals involved settled amicably.

Cebu City has been under Alert Level 2 since February. Under Alert Level 2, resto-bars and similar establishments are allowed to operate.

The city has also lifted the curfew but its not applicable to minors.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City ‘rumble’: Police turn probe on bar after ‘brawlers’ settled differences amicably

Authorities to probe another late-night brawl in Cebu

Police ready complaints vs 15 individuals involved in Talisay restobar ‘rumble’

Gullas: Charge perpetrators of rumble in restobar

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy