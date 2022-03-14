No active cases in 34 barangays in Cebu City — EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to improve, officials in Cebu City are hopeful that the city will be under a more relaxed quarantine before March ends.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported that the city’s active cases have further declined to 131 as of Sunday, March 13, a big drop compared to the 4,000 cases during the first quarter of this year.

The EOC also revealed that 34 out of the 80 barangays (village in English) here had no active cases of the infection for the past 14 days.

“Ako I am very optimistic nga by the of 15 this month we will be deescalated to a much lower alert level. But then be that as it may, we just have to prepare ourselves,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, EOC chief.

(I am very optimistic that by the 15th of this month, we will be deescalated to a much lower alert level. But by then be that as it may, we just have to prepare ourselves.)

Mayor Michael Rama also shared the same optimism with Garganera.

“I’ve been always hopeful. It’s freedom with shared responsibility. And we look at the science plus figures. Figures will never defy and life,” said Rama in a separate interview.

“We’ve gone far already. We have 800,000 people inoculated which before we only wish to achieve and now, we have been able to achieve,” he added.

Cebu City’s Alert Level 2 status is expected to last until tomorrow, March 15. The national government’s anti-COVID task force has yet to announce any updates on quarantine classifications among provinces and cities in the country.

/dbs

