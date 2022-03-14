Carbon vendors to stage ‘week-long’ protest against ‘forced relocation’  

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Carbon Market vendors will stage a week-long protest in response to the orders by the Cebu City Government to relocate them as civil works for the market’s modernization expands.

The protest begins on Monday, March 14, 2022, and will last until March 21, said Anne Ariosa, head of the Carbon-hanong Alyansa.

Ariosa, in a phone interview with CDN Digital, also said they initiated the rally in protest to the ‘forced relocation’ orders from the city’s Market Operations Division (MOD) despite an order from the city council to temporarily halt construction.

“Dili mi makig gubot ang amoa nanalipod lang pud gyud mi na dili nila pigoton ang mga vendors, diplomacia lang na pamaagi, suma na ang mayor mu anha diha kay ngano di mani mahitabo tanan kung way kalibog sa mga vendors,” Ariosa said.

In a separate interview, Mayor Michael Rama said that he has yet to speak with Raquel Arce, the chief of the Market Operations Division (MOD), regarding the situation.

Ariosa said their group merely wants the local administration to listen to their concerns on the multi-million project.

“Hangyo nako ni mayor Rama unta tumanon niya ang curative measures sa MOA kay di man mi musalig sa estorya lang,” she said.

“Gusto namo makita ang action, ug ang resulta sa curing. Gani wala gani sila nakapakita sa bag-ong desinyo sa bag-ong tukorong market, kung naa ba gyud mi pwesto didto. Kinahanglan gyud unta kini plantsahon sa unta,” she added.

But Cebu Market Authority head Racquel Arce told CDN Digital that their position is based on the ordinance that supports the join venture agreement and that despite probable revisions, construction would proceed, and vendors will be assured of a spot on the new market.

“Ang gibarugan sa market autgority na naay ordinance na nag support sa JVA, wala gi resend ang contract padayon ang JVA adunay kausaban na pagahimoon pero padayon ang JVA kung di sila mutuo aw ilaha pud na basta atoang gipasalig na naa gyud silay pwesto makabalik gyud sila once matukod na pagbalik ang bag o na building for them,” Arce said.

Arce also added that there is no need to be concerned about the stall certificates.

“Kung wa pa sila mataga-ig certificate pero ilang ngan naa na sa inventory, walay problema dili ko mangayo na ug certificate,” said Arce.

Various groups have objected the modernization of the Carbon Public Market, the city’s largest wet market that houses over 8,000 vendors.

The city government entered into a joint venture with construction giant Megawide Construction Corp. in undertaking the project.

Megawide has poured at least P5 billion for Carbon’s modernization.

Meanwhile, Ariosa said that if the local government denies their right to hold a protest that spans up to seven days, they will be forced to sue.

“Kung mu violate sad sila sa among katungod sa pag papagawas sa among gibati, mupasaka gyud mi ug legal na kaso, kay di man sad tawhanon,” said Ariosa.

Arce, though, said that the warning is already a form of diplomacy with the sellers.

