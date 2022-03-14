Bea Alonzo solo flight to Madrid

CEBU, Philippines—Bea Alonzo flew to Madrid, Spain on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Bea shared on her Instagram page, snaps of her before leaving for Madrid, Spain.

“..and I’m off to Madrid! ✈️,” Bea said in the caption of her post.

According to the actress, this will be the first time for her to revisit Europe after the pandemic.

The last time she visited Europe was in 2019.

Bea did not miss a chance to update her fans and Instagram followers about her travels.

She can be seen wearing her big smile inside the plane in the pictures and even posed for a photo at the airport lounge with her denim outfit.

“Kitang kita nyo ba yung excitement ko? 🤣 It’s been a long time since I’ve boarded an international flight, and the last time I was in Europe was in 2019 pa.

I’ll be sharing pictures soon 😘 Bye for now, Manila!” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

Bea is traveling alone this time. She also shared a photo on her IG stories tagging boyfriend Dominique Roque who is not with her on the trip.

RELATED STORIES

Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque take museum date to mark anniversary

Bea Alonzo answers netizen’s question on her marriage plans

Bea Alonzo answers netizen’s question on her marriage plans