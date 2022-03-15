DFA to open all consular offices to walk-in passport applicants

MANILA, Philippines — Walk-in applicants eligible to avail of the passport courtesy lane will be accommodated in all consular offices nationwide starting March 16, 2022, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced Monday, March 14.

The DFA made the announcement in response to a “great demand” for courtesy lane walk-in applications after it first announced the opening of a courtesy lane its Aseana Business Park office in Parañaque City, according to DFA Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Brigido Dulay.

The DFA said walk-in applicants should be fully vaccinated, qualified to avail of the courtesy lane, and able to present core passport application requirements along with the following required documents:

Senior citizens: senior citizen identification card (may be accompanied by one adult)

Pregnant applicants: proof of pregnancy (medical certificate)

Persons with disabilities: valid PWD identification card

Solo parents: valid solo parent identification card

Minors aged 7 years old and below (must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian): original and photocopy of Philippine Statistics Authority birth certificate of the minor, additional documentary requirements if minor is not accompanied by parents

Overseas Filipino workers and seafarers with incoming or active employment abroad must present one of the following:

valid Overseas Workers Welfare Administration E-card

valid employment contract

valid work visa

seafarer’s identification and record book (SIRB)

Eligible applicants were likewise reminded to bring proof of vaccination.

“Unvaccinated and partially-vaccinated applicants will not be accommodated,” the DFA said.

Further, the DFA noted that Temporary Off-Site Passport Services (TOPS) will not be accepting walk-in applicants.

The DFA Office of Consular Affairs also “strictly advises the public to make sure they meet the necessary qualifications to access the Courtesy Lane before visiting the Consular Offices to avoid any inconvenience.”

