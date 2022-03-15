S. Korea donates P5 million cash aid to Cebu province
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu province continues to receive foreign aid nearly three months after Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) left a massive trail of destruction.
The Cebu Provincial Government on Monday, March 14 received P5 million as cash assistance from the South Korean government, its media arm Sugbo News reported.
South Korean Consul General Song Sewon personally handed the financial aid to Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia during a courtesy visit on Monday.
“On behalf of the Cebuanos, Gov. Gwen Garcia thanked the Consul General for their generosity,” the post from Sugbo News stated.
Hundreds of thousands of families in central and southern portions of the province were severely affected by Odette when it lashed Cebu last December.
Aside from South Korea, Cebu also got assistance from other foreign governments such as Israel, Japan, China, Taiwan among others. /rcg
