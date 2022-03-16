Bantayan eyes return of Holy Week activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The local government of Bantayan is hoping that they can resume holding religious activities and other Lenten traditions, two years since the pandemic hit.

Mayor Arthur Despi announced that the municipal government has already convened Task Force Holy Week to discuss preparations needed this April.

Among the Holy Week events they are eyeing for a comeback is Bantayan’s procession of carozzas, said Despi.

“Ang atong pangandaman nga mobalik ang prosisyon unya daghan gyud ang tawo. Actually ang simbahan klaro nga motuman unsa gyuy isulti sa IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease) but ang atong pangandaman kato gyung pinakalisod which is ang pag balik sa normal,” Despi said.

Before the pandemic came, devotees from different parts of the country flock to Bantayan every Holy Week to witness the procession of carozzas (floats).

Artworks, life-size images of saints, and notable figures of the Roman Catholic Church are paraded around the town plaza on board beautifully adorned carriages.

Should the procession of carozas proceed this year, Despi said the government will be inspecting them to ensure their safety.

“Sa duha ka tuig nga way prosisyon, wa sad maatiman ang mga carozza. Ang mga moving parts like sa mga ligid ug unsa pa na diha, dili kompleto ang mga carrozza. Kadto lang gyud maka pass,” explained Despi.

“Usually gud Pasko pa or kalag-kalag magsugod na unta sila’g check sa carozza pero karon ni deteriorate kay mo daan baya,” he added.

Aside from devotees, authorities in Bantayan are also anticipating an increase in the influx of tourists, considering that the entire Cebu province continues to enjoy less restrictions and more relaxed protocols.

Despi said they are also coming up with plans on how to manage foot and vehicle traffic for the upcoming Holy Week.

Bantayan is a 1st-class municipality that formed part of Bantayan Island, located approximately 140 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

The other two towns that belong in Bantayan Island are Madridejos and Santa Fe.

