PH bet Kathleen Paton is Miss Eco International 2022

MANILA, Philippines—Kathleen Paton captured the 2022 Miss Eco International crown in ceremonies staged at the Triumph Luxury Hotel in Egypt on March 17 (March 18 in Manila), giving the Philippines its second triumph four years after Cynthia Thomalla won the crown in 2018.

No Filipino representative has missed the final two since the country started sending representatives in 2018.

The Philippines recorded a back-to-back first runner-up finish with Maureen Montagne and Kelly Day in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

No pageant was staged in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miss Eco International is Paton’s second global beauty title. She was crowned Miss Teen International in 2017.

Paton earned a Top 21 spot after bagging the Best in Eco Video award.

She bested 40 other aspirants for the Miss Eco International title. Her court includes the candidates from Belgium, the United States, Spain, and Malaysia.

As 2022 Miss Eco International, Paton will be given the opportunity to serve as a United Nations ambassador for the environment.

gsg

READ MORE:

Thank you, Tracy Maureen Perez

Gabriella Mai Carballo is Miss Cebu 2022