Fire Prevention Month: Firefighters level up camaraderie for better service

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In this Fire Prevention Month, firefighters also level up their sense of camaraderie to each other.

Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO), said that aside from intensifying their information drive efforts, they were also strengthening their sense of camaraderie so that they could work better during a fire response.

Villanueva said that buddy-system would be important in successfully putting out a fire, given the risk the firefighters take in putting out a fire.

Among the activities to strengthen the bond between firefighters are the “Fire Chef “and “Palarong Pinoy,” where they are able to showcase the their lighter side and their other talents.

“Dapat bond namo sa usag usa lig-on gyud kay sa panahon nga dunay respondehan nga alarma, dunay buddy buddy system, we take care of each other,” Villanueva said.

(Our bond for each other should be strong because in times when we respond to a fire alarm, we have a buddy-buddy system, we take care of each other.)

Villanueva said that these activities were part of their celebration for the Fire Prevention Month.

For the “Fire Chef,” at least 10 teams composed of at least two personnel from different substations here participated in the activity where they chose their own dish to cook.

Apart from these activities, Villanueva said that on March 29, they would have their simulation exercise for fire fighting and rescue.

These activities, Villanueva said, were ways to at least give a break to their personnel from the tedious job that they had.

“Kadtong nag singing contest tas atoang bombero tunga tunga sa atoang contest nag stop siya its because naay girespondehan nga sunog sa Barangay Tisa,” he added.

(The firefighters, who also participated in the singing contest, have to stop in the middle of the contest because they have to respond to a fire alarm in Barangay Tisa.)

“Tagsa ra nga magkatapok mi so amoa sad gyud ni gipanghimuslan,” he said.

(It is rare for us to gather together so we are taking advantage of this opportunity.)

As they celebrate Fire Prevention Month, Villanueva further reminds the public that preventing fires is everyone’s responsibility.

