Meet the #MUPH2022SwimsuitChallenge winners!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Luzon beauties occupied the Top 3 spot in the Miss Universe Philippines #MUPH2022SwimsuitChallenge.

Miss Taguig Ma. Katrina Llegado occupied the top spot after she wowed netizens in her one-piece gold swimsuit.

She was joined by Miss Makati Michelle Dee and Miss Pasay Celeste Cortesi.

The winners were announced on Sunday, March 20, based on votes cast using the MUPH app and the judges scores.

Over on her Instagram account, Llegado thanked the people behind her #MUPH2022SwimsuitChallenge entry.

“We made it, Taguig! All credit goes to the creative minds and hard work of the whole team! Beyond grateful. ❤️

Maraming Salamat to everyone who voted and supported me! I tag niyo ako sa next Venice Grand Canal photo niyo ha?

We’re just getting started, Universe 😉💫,” she said.

Swimsuit goddesses! LOOK: Miss Universe Philippines has announced the top three winners for this year’s… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, March 20, 2022

Today, March 21, entries for the #MUPH2022FashionAndRunwayChallenge will also be uploaded on the Miss Universe Philippines Facebook page.

