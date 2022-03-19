MUPH2022: Cebuana beauties in their swimsuits!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After the Introduction Challenge, Miss Universe Philippines 2022 is making our summer even hotter with this year’s Swimsuit Challenge!

The 50 delegates wore their best swimsuits for a chance to win a spot in the top three of the #MUPH2022SwimsuitChallenge.

And the four lovely delegates from Cebu are making a run to the finish line with their #MUPH2022SwimsuitChallenge entries!

Miss Cebu City Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt sizzled in a blue two-piece bikini while casually lounging on a boat.

Lou Dominique Picson, who is representing Cebu Province, showed nothing but elegance in a blue one-piece bikini.

Mandaue City’s representative Isabel Luche brought retro vibes as she wore a neon pink one-piece while balancing on a roller skate.

Lapu-Lapu City beauty, Sashi Chiesa, wore a big smile as she flaunts her toned figure in a yellow tropical two-piece.

Voting for the #MUPH2022SwimsuitChallenge is open until 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.

“Only the votes from the MUPH App will be counted,” reads an advisory that was posted on the MUPH Facebook page.

Make sure to download the application and support your favored delegate!

RELATED STORIES

Miss Universe Philippines 2022: Four Cebu beauties to vie for the crown

Mandaue City bet wins ‘Headshot Challenge’ of Miss U PH

/ dcb