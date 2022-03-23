In Marcos-Duterte rally, Remulla gives away prize money after ‘talent showdown’

DASMARIÑAS CITY — Cavite governor Jonvic Remulla gave away cash prizes in a “talent showdown” that he hosted during the campaign rally of the tandem of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio on Tuesday.

While waiting for the arrival of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio at the San Juan covered court in Dasmariñas, Remulla, who is seeking re-election as governor, called on several members of the audience to participate in a song and dance showdown.

For the singing competition, the two people who garnered the loudest applause from the crowd received P5,000 each while the third person received P2,000.

Remulla then called on members of the crowd who identify themselves as “bading” (gay) to participate in a dance showdown. In the end, one person received P5,000 while another person received P2,000.

Two more audience members who participated in the dance showdown received P1,000 each.

Remulla defended his action of giving cash to constituents who attended the Uniteam’s campaign sortie, saying it could not be considered an election offense since local campaigning has not yet started.

In an interview with reporters, Remulla said that since the campaign period for local positions would begin on March 25, he may not yet be considered a candidate covered by the Omnibus Election Code, despite his filing of his certificate of candidacy in October last year for reelection.

“Kung titingnan ang stage ako lang, di pa ko kandidato, (March) 25th pa ako kandidato… so it was not a violation (of election rules) kasi ako lang ‘yun,” Remulla said in an ambush interview.

(If you look at the stage, it’s just me and I am not yet a candidate, I will only become a candidate on the 25th… so it was not a violation because it was just me on stage.)

INQUIRER.net has sought the comment of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) regarding the incident but has yet to receive a reply as of posting time.

Section XXII of the Omnibus Election Code prohibits vote-buying which is defined as “any person who gives, offers or promises money or anything of value… in order to induce anyone or the public in general to vote for or against any candidate…”

Earlier this month, Remulla’s brother, Cavite Rep. Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla claimed that those who attended the rally of Vice President Leni Robredo’s rally in General Trias City were paid P500 each.

Despite many jampacked campaign sorties across the country, such as the recent Pasiglaban rally that drew some 137,000 attendees, Robredo remained a far second to Marcos, according to popularity surveys conducted by informal polling firms.

RELATED STORIES

Lacson warns: Vote-buying can lead to miserable lives, bad governance

COMELEC: ‘Helpless’ in countering vote buying done online

Biggest threat to the elections

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy