RABS program to empower Mandaue tanods, force multipliers

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Basak Police Station of Mandaue City has launched its Ready Active Barangay Security or RABS program on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The program which is initiated by the station’s chief, Police Captain Emmanuel Rabaya was designed to empower the barangay tanods and force multipliers to help in suppressing crimes, illegal drugs, terrorism, and addressing the peace and order issues in their communities.

The launch was held on the 3rd floor of the Labogon Barangay Hall. It was attended by 30 Labogon barangay tanods and multipliers.

They were trained on how to protect themselves and how to handcuff an individual correctly. They are also oriented on the rules and laws and anti-terrorism.

The activity was conducted the whole morning followed by a boodle fight to strengthen their camaraderie.

Police Station 3 will also conduct the activity in five other barangays under their jurisdiction namely Basak, Paknaan, Tabok, Jagobaio, and Pagsabungan.

The police are encouraging other individuals to be a volunteer or force multipliers.

“Para naay makatabang namo kapulisan kay gamay ra man gud ming kapulisan dinhi sa Mandaue, naay mga civilian nga makatabang namo in case of emergency, naay dali makasumbong,” said Police Staff Sergeant Joram Gerodio, Station 3 Personal Communication Relations officer. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mandaue City now has 8K force multipliers — MCPO chief

Police, force multipliers secure Cebu City ports as Kalag-kalag travelers head home

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy