38 Cebu City barangays have no COVID-19 cases, says EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said 38 out of 80 barangays no longer gave COVID-19 cases.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said the number of cases has been decreasing all over the city and most barangays now have a few cases each.

This shows the continuous improvement of the city’s COVID-19 situation that solidifies the Alert Level 1 status of the local government unit (LGU)

“Atong total active case is 135 only. In the last 21 days ang atong mga kaso gamay nalang so atong recovery gamay ra sad. Today we already have 38 barangays nga wala nay cases. Our health facilities are in the peak of health,” said the councilor.

Of the barangays that still have cases, larger urban barangays such as Guadalupe, Sambag 1, and Apas have registered double-digit number of cases while the rest have single-digit number of cases.

Recently, the EOC announced the reopening of cockpits, the last of the establishments to reopen after two years of restrictions due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the EOC is also set to return the public schools used as barangay isolation centers (BICs) to the Department of Education (DepEd) before March ends.

This was the assurance of as the May 2022 election draws nearer and the schools are to be prepared as polling precincts.

Garganera said that the Cebu City Central School and Barangay Zapatera will be the last schools to be turned over and the city is now waiting for the remaining COVID patients to recover and move out.

“Before the end of March, wala nay BICs. Naa na ta sa facility sa Moses (Isolation Center). Ang atong problema gyod ang mga mabdus. So naa nay giallocate nga beds for women nga naglabor, padung manganak nga nipositive,” said the councilor.

EOC assures that all BICs will be thoroughly sanitized before being turned over to the DepEd.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

No new COVID transmissions in 43 Cebu City brgys

No new COVID-19 cases in 24 Cebu City villages

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy