Comelec approves change in Tingub voting center

By: Mary Rose Sagrino - CDN Digital | March 23,2022 - 06:59 PM
Tingub voting center

The Comelec Central Office approved the change of voting center from the Tingub Elementary School to the Tingub National High School, seen here in this photo. CDN Digital photo | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has approved the changes in one of the voting centers in Mandaue City.

Lawyer Michael Angelo Sarno, Comelec-Mandaue Election Officer, said the central office has already approved the change of voting center from the Tingub Elementary School to the Tingub National High School.

“Naka-inspect na mi (National High School), naa na tay approval ana (from central office),” said Sarno.

(We already inspected the National High School and we have approval from the Central Office.) 

Tingub Elementary School has been one of the voting centers in Mandaue every elections. But due to super typhoon Odette last December, the school was badly damaged. 

“Declared as totally damaged gyud siya. Ang amoang roofing, once mag-uwan, manaog ang tubing down dinha sa office sa principal,” said Nimfa Baoy, a master teacher 1 of the school.

(It was declared totally damaged. Our roofing, once it rains, it drips until the office of the principal.)

Tingub voting center

Here’s a look at the Tingub Elementary School that was badly damaged by super typhoon Odette. This school has been a voting center in Mandaue in past polls. CDN Digital photo | Mary Rose Sagarino

Because of this, it was decided that the voting center supposedly at the elementary school was to be transferred to the National High School, which was only slightly damaged by the storm.

Currently, preparation is being done at the  National High School. 12 rooms will be used for the May 9 polls.

“So far, nagsuwat ta sa engineers office para pagcheck sa mga wirings kay mao may crucial kaayo sa tanan ig conduct niya sa election,” said Rene Petancio, the school’s principal.

Sarno said there are 321 clustered precincts in Mandaue.

