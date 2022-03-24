Multiple campaign launches in Cebu City on March 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The start of the campaign period for local candidates will be a full affair for Cebu City on March 25, 2022.

The major political parties will be holding their campaign launches in different venues and times on Friday to jumpstart the month-long local campaign period.

Barug PDP-Laban, the administration party, will be holding their launch at 7 a.m. through a Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Mayor Michael Rama, who is the standard-bearer of the party, said that the full slate would be there for the Mass and the subsequent parade after.

The parade will start from the Cathedral to the City Hall and then possibly to the Carbon Market.

Rama will be joined by vice mayoral candidate, Councilor Raymond Garcia; First District congressional candidate, Councilor Niña Mabatid; Second District Congressional candidate, Councilor Eduardo Rama, Jr.; and the rest of the councilor candidates for both districts.

“This is it, sugod na (this is the start). Now it has come. The Lord, we wish will be with us. The start of the campaign and we will continue to be safe, secured,” said Rama.

Barug’s coalition ally, Panaghiusa Party will be holding its own launch separately at the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Roque in Barangay Mambaling also at 7 a.m.

Lawyer Jose Daluz III, president of Panaghiusa, told CDN Digital that they would be launching their two councilor candidates, Simeon Romarate and Gikom Crystal.

Following the Mass, the party will go on a parade from the church to Vikings Gym at Alaska, Barangay Mambaling.

The main opposition party, Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK), will be holding their launch at 9 a.m. at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe at Barangay Guadalupe with a Mass.

Former Councilor Margot Osmeña, the standard-bearer of the party, as well as her vice mayoral candidate, Councilor Franklyn Ong, will be leading the slate along with First District congressional candidate, Cutie Delmar; and Second District congressional candidate, BG Abellanosa.

The full slate of BO-PK is expected to be there, especially the councilor candidates of both districts.

Independent mayoral candidate, Councilor David Tumulak, will be holding his launch at 7 a.m. at the Holy Cross Parish in Barangay Basak Pardo.

This will be followed by a handshaking and campaign rally at the Inayawan Landfill.

“Ang awhag lang sa akong mga kontra nga pakalmahon ilang mga supporters kay I noticed nga grabe na ang samok sa social media. Panawagan sad sa atong supporters to continue their voluntary campaign,” said Tumulak.

(I am calling on my rivals that they will calm down their supporters because I noticed that the trouble in social media had really become worse. I am also calling on our supporters to continue their voluntary campaign.)

Independent candidate for the First District congressional seat, Richard Yap, will be holding his own launch at his headquarters at Panagdait Rd., Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City at 7 a.m. through a Mass.

It will be followed by a motorcade to Barangay Cambinocot. The official opening salvo will be at 3 p.m. at Barangay Tinago gym.

Yap told CDN Digital that he hoped for a peaceful and clean campaign.

“I am hoping that people will be running on a platform, not on a smear campaign,” he said.

Independent vice mayoral candidate, Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez, will be launching his own campaign at 2 p.m. at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

“Please pray with us. Although it will be the official launching of our candidacy, we do hope that the activity will be sincerely prayerful and completely non-partisan. During the Mass, the politicians will not be given special attention, not even acknowledged.

“The participants will not be allowed to bring signs, not even wear clothes that will signify their support or non-support for any candidate,” said Fernandez in a statement.

