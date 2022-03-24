American Landing celebration in Talisay to feature beach volley contest for men, women, LGBTQ spikers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 12 pairs will strut their spiking prowess when the 77th American Landing Anniversary Beach Volleyball Tournament unfolds at the Liberation Park beachfront in Poblacion, Talisay City on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The tournament will be one of the highlights of the annual celebration of the “Takas sa Talisay! Kagawasan sa Sugbo,” which commemorates the American landing on the beaches of Talisay during World War II.

The beach volleyball tournament also serves as the focal point of the city’s revival of its sports activities after two years of being stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Talisay City Sports Commission executive, Jeanette Villagonzalo said that they coincided their beach volleyball tournament with the annual commemoration of the American Landing tomorrow.

“Nahulog siya nga celebration para sa American Landing, at the same time, mao pud ang pag announce ni Mayor SamSam (Gullas) nga open na ang sports ug balik sa Talisay City,” said Villagonzalo.

“Pwede na ta maka hold ug sports events sa city, pero maglimit gihapon ta sa mga spectators sa venue and follow health and safety protocols. Two years na pud wala ta naka celebrate sa American Landing ug pag organize pud sa atong mga sports events.”

The tournament will have three divisions, the men’s women’s, and LGBTQ, with four teams competing in each division.

The men’s division teams are Sportsyu, Asian Volleyballistas, Ekitiwa, and Casscor. The women’s division squads are Homexpo Builders-TCB, Paruparu-G, Mars, and Boysen.

The LGBTQ division meanwhile will have Sea Creatures, Sisterakas, Barbaric, and Hormones as the competing teams.

The champion team in each division will win P10,000 while the second to fourth placers will receive P7,000; P5,000 and P3,000, respectively.

In addition, there will be lawn tennis and skimboarding competitions happening on the same day while the Poblacion beachfront will feature various watersports activities such as free jetskiing, bangka, and yacht rides for everyone.

“Gusto pud sa City Government of Talisay nga ma introduce ug ma promote ang sports tourism. Nindot na atong plaza, naa na mga infrastructure para ani,” added Villagonzalo.

Gullas will lead the “Takas Sa Talisay” program tomorrow at 8:00 AM while the beach volleyball tournament starts at 1:00 PM. /rcg

