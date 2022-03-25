Gwen vows to continue programs, incentives for brgy workers if reelected

CEBU CITY, Philippines – If given the chance to be reelected to the Capitol, incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia vowed to continue the programs her administration has implemented such as providing incentives to barangay workers.

This was one of the promises Garcia made during the first day of the campaign period for local candidates on Friday, March 25.

Garcia, her running mate and aspiring Vice Governor Dr. Maria Theresa Heyrosa, and the rest of One Cebu leaders kicked off their campaign caravan in Barili town in southwestern Cebu on Friday morning.

They also visited the towns in Cebu’s seventh district – Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Alegria, Malabuyoc, and Ginatilan.

During her speech in One Cebu’s opening salvo in Barili, Garcia criticized their political opponents and accused them of prioritizing personal interests over the general welfare of the public.

“Nakasuway mo ug unom ka tuig nga way pagtagad? Nakusuway mo ug bahig-bahig sa pagtabang (sa pandemya)? Nakasuway na mo sa ngil-ad nga pamulitika? Personal interes lang ang gilantaw. Ang kadalanan labi nang gubaa, ang BHW (barangay health workers), BNS (barangay nutrition scholars), daycare, BAHA (barangay animal health aide), tanod wa man lang gani mapun-e bisag piso inyong incentive,” Garcia said.

The governor also rallied support for Heyrosa, saying that the Capitol needs a ’vice governor with an initiative’.

“Dili tuud mubabag pero wa sad mutabang. Kakita bitaw mo nako halosa gipuga nalang akong utok,” she added.

Garcia and Heyrosa will be facing the tandem of former Tourism Secretary Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano and incumbent Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III in the upcoming May 9, 2022 polls.

Both parties kicked off their campaign caravans in Cebu province on Friday. /rcg

