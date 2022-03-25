Ace Durano sees better chances of winning Cebu governor’s seat

DANAO CITY, Philippines – Cebu gubernatorial candidate Joseph Felix Mari “Ace” Durano is optimistic of his chances of winning the governor’s seat for Cebu Province in the coming elections.

Durano, who is also a former secretary of Tourism, said in a press briefing in Danao City on Friday, March 25, that he believed that he had better chances of winning against his rival, incumbent Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who is running for reelection.

“In the past few months, nagsige ta og tungas, but with the support of Vice Governor (Hilario Davide (III) and with our alliance with the Uniteam, ni gaan-gaan ang pag tungas hangtod sa makaabot ta sa peak,” said Durano, who is the leader of the political party, the Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (BAKUD).

(In the past few months, we continued to climb, but with the support of Vice Governor (Hilario) Davide (III) and with our alliance with the Uniteam, our climb to top was made easier until we reached the peak.)

Durano was referring to the Uniteam Alliance of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Durterte-Carpio, who agreed to support his run for governor.

Aside from that, he also said that he hoped that more people would listen and know about his “Cebu Priority Development Agenda,” which would, hopefully, bring in more supporters to his cause.

Meanwhile, Durano’s running mate, incumbent Cebu Vice Governor Hilario Davide III, also said that he was confident of getting enough support from the province’s southern residents.

Davide III is from southern Cebu.

Ramon “Red” Durano VI or Red Durano, former Congress representative, said during the press briefing, that he was also confident of winning against Governor Garcia’s son-in-law and incumbent Cebu 5th District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco.

“So far, so good. I am very optimistic na this time around makuha gyud nato balik ang quinto distrito. Seven out of 11 mayors, majority of the councilors, barangay captains and vice mayors are also with us,” said Red Durano, who is also Ace Durano’s brother.

(So far, so good. I am very optimistic that this time around we will get again the 5th district. Seven out of 11 mayors, majority of the councilors, barangay captains and vice mayors are also with us.)

The Durano- Davide campaign kicked off with a Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Tomas de Villanueva Parish in Danao City.

Ace Durano said he believed in his candidacy and that if he worked hard enough, he would succeed, and his desire to serve the people via God’s direction would keep him grounded.

“Karun gipahinumduman ko sa celebrating the annunciation. Na just like Mother Mary, iyang pagtoo ug iyang gidawat kung unsay kabobot-on sa Ginoo. Mao ra sad na ang ako. Ako sad dawaton kung unsay kabobot-on sa Ginoo ug unsay kabobot-on sa kadaghan sa umaabot na eleksyon,” said Durano.

(Now, I am reminded of celebrating the annunciation [of Mother Mary]. That just like Mother Mary, her belief and her acceptance of God’s will. That is also what I will practice. I will also accept God’s will and the peoples’ will in the coming elections.)

However, despite his getting the support of the UniTeam Alliance, which have its standard- bearers — BBM or Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte-Carpio as president and vice president respectively, Ace Durano still refuses to say, who he will support as his presidential candidate.

“It will be between me and my ballot,” he said.

After the press briefing, Durano and Davide then led a caravan across the province’s fifth district, passing through Compostela and Liloan then on to Carmen, Catmon, and Borbon and they would end their first day of the campaign period today with a grand rally at Danao City which they named as the ‘Panagtagbo’.

RELATED STORIES

Durano still has no presidential bet, opts to wait for Duterte’s reco

Ace eyes replicating DOT programs for Cebu’s economic recovery

Durano-Davide tandem for Cebu

Davide backs Robredo’s presidential bid

Gwen vows to continue programs, incentives for brgy workers if reelected

Comply with health protocols during campaign, Palace tells candidates, public

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy