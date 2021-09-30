Officials in Cebu’s 7th district joins One Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More mayors are joining the Garcia-led One Cebu party as the filing for the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for the May 2022 national elections draws near.

Local officials in Cebu’s 7th District on Wednesday, September 29, officially pledged their allegiance as new members of One Cebu, a post from the Capitol’s media arm, Sugbo News, stated.

The mayors who joined the local party included Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica (Dumanjug), Paz Rozgoni (Moalboal), Fritz Lastimoso (Alcantara), Narciso Creus (Malabuyoc), Terrence Blanco (Ronda), Dean Michael Singco (Ginatilan), Carmen Lumain (Badian), and Verna Magallon (Alegria).

They took their oath before Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, and Cebu 7th District Rep. Peter John Calderon, and Board Members Christopher Baricuatro and Jerome Librando in Dumanjug, a bailiwick of the Garcias.

Garcia is seeking reelection as governor of Cebu. She will be facing former Tourism Secretary Ace Durano who just announced his bid for the gubernatorial race.

Last week, One Cebu welcomed into their fold several elected officials from Toledo City, and northern Cebu, including the Streegans in Sogod.

The Streegans were relatives of the Duranos, founders of the opposing Bakud Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) party.

The filing for the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for the May 2022 polls will start this October 1 until October 8.

/dbs

