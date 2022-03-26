Miss Grand PH 2021 Samantha Panlilio frolics in Tumalog Falls in Oslob, Cebu

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | March 26,2022 - 05:50 PM

CEBU, Philippines — Miss Grand Philippines 2021 Samantha Panlilio recently shared a video of herself enjoying Tumalog Falls in Oslob, southern Cebu.

“Cebu Pasabog check,” she captioned the video.

 

Panlilio gushed over the beauty of the waterfalls together with fellow beauty queens Franki Russell and Diana Mackey.

The 25-year-old beauty queen, from Cavite, represented the Philippines in the Miss Grand International 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand on December 4, 2021.

 

Read Next

