Philippines’ Samantha Panlilio is set to compete in the Miss Grand International 2021

CEBU, Phillippines –After the back-to-back wins of our beauty queens in international tilts, another Filipina hopes to add another beauty pageant crown for the country as she is set to compete in the Miss Grand International 2021 in Thailand on December 4.

Samantha Panlilio is scheduled to fly to Thailand very soon.

“Life is about finding those silver linings and turning them into GOLD. 👑✨ See you in 9 days, Thailand!” the beauty queen shared on her Instagram account.

Panlilio represented Cavite in the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 and named Binibining Pilipinas Grand

International last July which gave her a chance to compete on the international stage.

The 25-year-old beauty queen earned a bachelor’s degree in information management at the University of California Irvine.

She will be vying for the first Miss Grand International title.

She is the niece of Myrna Panlilio, the first Binibining Pilipinas ever, and represented Miss Universe in 1964.

