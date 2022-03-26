Woman nabbed with ‘shabu’ worth P170K in Talisay drug-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Talisay City police on Saturday, March 26, arrested a female drug personality with 25 grams of suspected shabu worth P170,000 in an early morning buy-bust operation.

Police identified the suspect as Marilou Tabar, 34 years old, and a resident of Sitio Kilawan, Brgy. Tangke, Talisay City, Cebu.

Tabar was only mentioned as a cohort of Jade Vinculado who was the target of the buy-bust and also a resident of Talisay City, Cebu who was not around when the buy-bust was conducted.

Vinculado is still at large.

After police received reports that the subjects were involved in the illegal drug trade, they staked Vinculado and Tabar for two weeks.

The Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) team confiscated one (1) medium-sized, heat-sealed clear plastic sachet containing white crystalline material suspected to be shabu.

Tabar is currently being held at a detention facility in Talisay, Cebu.

Authorities said they are now looking into the suspects’ possible source of illegal substance.

They will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /rcg

