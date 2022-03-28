Visayan Electric assures stable power supply during May 2022 elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Energy distributor Visayan Electric assured that there will be stable power supply for polling centers in Metro Cebu in the upcoming Presidential Elections.

In a recent press interview, Engr. Raul Lucero, president and Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Visayan Electric, said they have met with officials of the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) to discuss preparations for the upcoming polls.

Lucero said they gave assurance to officials of DepEd-7 and the different schools here that there will be sufficient supply of electricity days before and after the May 9, 2022 elections.

“Amo nang guarantee sa DepEd nga naa tay supply of electricity at least two days before and three days before the May 9 elections,” said Lucero.

On the other hand, Visayan Electric is also expected to help concerned government agencies identify and solve electricity-related concerns from schools, which will be used as polling centers in the elections.

Lucero said that during their recent meeting with DepEd-7 representatives they were told that some schools’ electrical wirings needed repair to accommodate voters.

“Most common concerns nila kay way mga bombilya. Ilahang mga minor concerns, tabangan lang sad nato,” he said.

Visayan Electric covers four towns and four cities in Metro Cebu. These are the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga, and the municipalities of Minglanilla, San Fernando, Liloan, and Consolacion.

