Derek’s beautiful birthday surprise for Ellen

By: Immae Lachica - General Assignments Reporter/CDN Digital | March 28,2022 - 12:00 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Happy wife, happy life. 

This is a very common line most husbands would say to make their marriage happier. 

And so on Sunday, March 27, 2022, Derek Ramsay made his wife, Ellen Adarna, a happier wife with his early birthday surprise. 

Ellen took to Instagram to share Derek’s supposed birthday gift surprise for her. 

It was a brand new piano. 

The 33-year-old Cebuana has always been in love with playing the keyboards and piano since she was a kid. 

In some of her Instagram posts, Ellen shares some clips of her playing the keyboards. Soon enough, Ellen’s going to be playing beautiful music from a brand new piano, all thanks to her hubby, Derek. 

Derek's bday surprise for Ellen!

Early birthday surprise! WATCH: Ellen Adarna shared on her Instagram stories on Sunday, March 27, a birthday surprise from her husband. Ellen posted a video of men carrying and unboxing her birthday present, a piano, from Derek Ramsay. Ellen turns 34 on April 2. 🎥: Ellen Adarna/IG via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital

The Cebuana actress will turn 34 this coming April 2, 2022.

