Derek’s beautiful birthday surprise for Ellen
CEBU CITY, Philippines— Happy wife, happy life.
This is a very common line most husbands would say to make their marriage happier.
And so on Sunday, March 27, 2022, Derek Ramsay made his wife, Ellen Adarna, a happier wife with his early birthday surprise.
Ellen took to Instagram to share Derek’s supposed birthday gift surprise for her.
It was a brand new piano.
The 33-year-old Cebuana has always been in love with playing the keyboards and piano since she was a kid.
In some of her Instagram posts, Ellen shares some clips of her playing the keyboards. Soon enough, Ellen’s going to be playing beautiful music from a brand new piano, all thanks to her hubby, Derek.
Derek's bday surprise for Ellen!
Early birthday surprise! WATCH: Ellen Adarna shared on her Instagram stories on Sunday, March 27, a birthday surprise from her husband. Ellen posted a video of men carrying and unboxing her birthday present, a piano, from Derek Ramsay. Ellen turns 34 on April 2. 🎥: Ellen Adarna/IG via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital
Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, March 27, 2022
The Cebuana actress will turn 34 this coming April 2, 2022.
/bmjo
READ MORE:
Derek Ramsay: ‘Waking up to this beautiful woman every morning is such a blessing’
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.