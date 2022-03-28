Cops going after new drug group after buy-bust yields P34.8M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are going after a new growing drug group that operates in Cebu City.

This was after the Cebu City policemen caught two cousins with 5.1 kilos of suspected shabu during last Saturday’s (March 26) buy-bust operation in Barangay Pahina Central this city.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they already had the identity of the alleged drug personality, who were the contact of the two cousins caught with the 5.1 kilos of shabu during the Barangay Pahina drug bust.

Parilla was also referring to the alleged higher ranked personality of the drug group whom cousins Shelljay Cuyno, 24, and Dennis Centino, 24, were allegedly linked to.

The cousins were caught with the suspected shabu worth P34.8 million during the March 26 operation.

He said that the alleged higher ranked drug personality of the drug group had been arrested for illegal drugs but was eventually released from jail.

“Yes, of course, but we cannot divulge (the name of the individual). They already have the lead, but as of now dili lang sa nato ihatag ang personality nga higher pa ani. Dumadako pa ni nga grupo,” Parilla added.

(Yes, of course but we cannot divulge (the name). They already have the lead, but as of now, we will not release the name of this person. This is a growing drug group.)

Parilla said that there was a pending investigation against this person and the new drug group.

He also said that they were also checking if the illegal drugs confiscated in the police operations were those drugs that remained before police in Luzon conducted operations that led to huge drug hauls there.

When asked if the drug proceeds of drug personalities were used as election funds, Parilla said that they had not received any reports about that, but they would continue to monitor and prevent this from happening here.

“Wa pa tay information nga nakuha nga mo lead nga ang kining dagko nga mga drugas, ang proceeds gamiton sa campaign. Ever since wala man ta sa Cebu ana but duna siguroy possibility,” Parilla said.

(We did not receive information yet that will lead that these huge drug haul, its proceeds will be used for campaign. Ever since, we don’t have reports here in Cebu City but maybe there is a possibility.)

RELATED STORIES

P39-M drug haul in 2 separate Cebu City buy-bust operations – police

P1 billion worth of meth seized from 2 suspects in Valenzuela

No monitored incidents of illegal campaign funding from illegal drugs in Cebu City

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy