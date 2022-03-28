Radaza: Team Deretso is official slate of UniTeam in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Paz Radaza reiterated that Team Deretso is the official slate in Lapu-Lapu City for the UniTeam of former senator Bongbong Marcos (BBM) and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Earlier, the national party of reelectionist Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has pledged their support to BBM, who is running for president, in the upcoming May 9, 2022 elections.

Radaza will face Chan in the Lapu-Lapu City mayoralty race.

Radaza stated that Team Deretso is the official slate of UniTeam since the chairman of their national party, Lakas-CMD, is Duterte-Carpio, the runningmate of BBM.

The congresswoman said that the UniTeam was formed because of the coalition of Lakas-CMD and BBM’s political party, Partido Federal Pilipinas (PFP).

For Radaza, PDP-Laban has only expressed their support to the candidacy of BBM through endorsing him in the upcoming elections.

“And then most probably, they just have given support which is welcome also kay national man. But then ang tinood nga with the group, is ang grupo sa Deretso,” Radaza said.

Earlier, Chan said that he would discuss this issue to PDP-Laban and his local allies in Cebu, especially since most of their opponents are also supporting the BBM-Sara tandem.

