Rama : P5K cash aid for Odette-hit victims continues

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has pledged to continue distributing P5,000 cash assistance to victims of Typhoon Odette despite election-related restrictions.

Mayor Michael Rama, during a press conference on Monday, March 28, assured the public that the city government would still disburse the cash assistance for Odette-stricken residents.

“Wa gyud ni kahumanan basta naa pa ang kwarta. Number two, og naay restriction di sad na siya maundang, labi na inig human sa restriction, manghatag lang gihapon. Wa pa gani siguro mapun-an pa pero padag-a mi,” said Rama.

(There will be no end to this aid as long as the money is there. Number two, if there are restrictions, that will still not be stopped, especially if the restriction is already done, we will still give the assistance. There is even a chance that we will add to the financial aid, but let us win first.)

Rama was referring to the policy by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) that would ban candidates from disbursing monetary assistance before the May 9, 2022 polls.

The mayor also vowed that work inside the CCMC would not stop. However, he did not go into details except mentioning that the city was about to install hospital equipment soon.

The Cebu City government promised to give financial assistance to residents severely affected by Odette, which lashed across central and southern Cebu last December 2021.

