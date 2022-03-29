Marcos-Duterte gets backing of Villar’s Nacionalista Party

MANILA, Philippines — The tandem of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio has secured the support of another major political party: the Villar-led Nacionalista Party.

Party president and chairman of the national directorate Manny Villar made the announcement Tuesday, March 29, 2022, citing the party’s support for the tandem’s message of unity.

“For the May 2022 elections, the Nacionalista Party fully supports the candidacies of Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. for president and Sara Duterte for Vice President,” Villar said in a statement.

“We believe that Bongbong and Inday Sara’s message of unity is crucial in binding our country together and inspiring our people as we rebuild not only from the pandemic but also from the political chasm that divides us,” he added.

According to Villar, the tandem has the “platforms of government, qualifications and track record to lead our country towards unity and prosperity.”

Villar’s son, former public works secretary Mark Villar, is running for a senatorial seat under the Marcos-Duterte tandem.

