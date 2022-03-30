Rep. Ouano-Dizon tests positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon of the 6th district of Cebu tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

“Good evening. I just tested positive for Covid-19. Kalooy sa Ginoo, wala rakoy symptoms and I’m feeling fine. My husband Jojo tested negative. We are both thankful to be vaccinated and boosted,” Dizon said in a social media post late night on Tuesday, March 29.

Since she remains asymptomatic, Dizon said, she will continue to work while in home isolation “as technology would enable it.”

Dizon said her infection is an indication that COVID-19 remains to be a threat. At the same time, she is asking people in her district to make sure that they are vaccinated.

“This serves as a reminder that, even as cases went down, we should still be cautious and get vaccinated,” she added.

Meanwhile, friends and political allies brought to social media to wish Dizon well.

“We will be praying for your recovery Cong. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon. Get well soon!” Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes wrote as comment to her social media post.

“Cong, i think He wants you to take a break from your very hectic sked. Ang babaeng walang pahinga! Enjoy and relax lang while we do the campaigning. Sure win ka naman sad. No worries!” Mandaue City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz wrote.

Dizon, who is seeking election under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), is the only candidate for congress in the lone district of Mandaue in the May 9, 2022 elections.

