Girl with rare disease pleads for urgent help

A five-year-old girl from Brgy. Talamban, Cebu City is earnestly pleading for urgent financial help as she fights for her life through chemotherapy treatment.

Jayce Rita Gabato was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis on April 22, 2020. Six months prior to this unexpected diagnosis, she experienced recurring fever and difficulty walking. Her parents also noticed a growing tumor at the back of her left ear. Because of these unusual manifestations, they immediately sought medical help. She was then admitted and several laboratory tests and diagnostic exams were performed including a biopsy of the tumor and MRI scan. When the results were released, it showed that she has Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH), a rare disease that primarily affects children. According to the National Cancer Institute, “LCH is a disorder that can damage tissues or cause lesions to form in one or more places in the body. This unusual disease begins in Langerhans cells or histiocytes, a form of white blood cell that normally helps the body fight infection. Sometimes mutations develop in the genes and these changes may cause too many Langerhans cells to grow and build up in certain parts of the body. It is not known whether LCH is a form of cancer or a cancer-like disease. Doctors who treat cancer also treat LCH, and sometimes they use cancer therapies to treat this disease.” Moreover, Jayce was also diagnosed with Diabetes Insipidus in November 2019. Diabetes Insipidus is an uncommon disorder that causes an imbalance of fluids in the body. This imbalance can lead to the production of large amounts of urine and causes extreme thirst.

Jayce’s chemotherapy started on April 23, 2020- a day after her diagnosis. Her attending pediatric oncologist prescribed a one-year chemotherapeutic regimen. After completing the said treatment protocol, she underwent an MRI scan of her brain on June 23, 2021, and February 15, 2022 respectively. The results still showed presence of Langerhans cells in her brain. As a result, she had to go through chemotherapy for the second time. At present, she is on the first month of her treatment. Part of her new treatment protocol includes an MRI scan at the end of the third month and if there is a good response, her treatment will extend up to one year. Due to the delicate nature of her disease, her medical expenses come at a high cost. Her monthly chemotherapy together with her medical fees is estimated to reach up to P75,000 every month. Additionally, her MRI scan and Insulin-like Growth Factor-I (IGF-I) test scheduled for the third month cost P40,000.

Jayce is a kind-hearted girl who loves to draw and learn new things. As the youngest child of the two siblings, her family loves and adores her immensely. When asked about her wish for her daughter, her mother replied, “I am always praying that Jayce’s condition will be treated and that she will be cancer-free. I long to see that day when she can go to school and play with other children.” Her father, the sole breadwinner of the family, works as a driver and earns a meager P11,000 every month. Her mother, a housewife, takes good care of the whole family. The COVID-19 pandemic and the destruction brought by typhoon Odette added tremendous challenges to their lives. Besides that, Jayce’s expensive chemotherapy had brought them to their knees financially. Truly, they are in desperate need of help. Thus, in order to save Jayce’s life and sustain her ongoing treatment, her parents are sincerely appealing for financial assistance from big-hearted individuals who are willing to help and share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

