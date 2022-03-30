Rehabilitation of Cebu City schools for elections ongoing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) in Cebu City Division is working double time to fix schools damaged by super typhoon Odette, especially those that will be used for the May 9 elections.

DepEd Cebu City Superintendent Doctor Rhea Angtud said in a press conference that out of the 127 schools in the city under the DepEd supervision, at least 112 were damaged by the super typhoon last December.

Of the 112 damaged schools, 42 sustained major damages, while two were totally damaged.

The two totally damaged were schools in Barangays Pungol Sibugay and Pamutan.

Angtud explained that P300 million was budgeted by the national office for the rehabilitation of the 112 schools, but as of March 30, 2022, only P30 million has been downloaded to their office.

The funds were immediately distributed to the affected schools in the hopes of fixing what can still be fixed before the elections.

The Cebu City Government’s Local School Board (LSB) has also pledged to provide funds for the immediate rehabilitation of the schools.

“Ang Division Office naglaunch og daghang programa, nakakuha na tag mga pledges. Maghold pud tag Walk for a Cause karong Saturday (April 2, 2022). We will be asking help para gyod mapaayo nato atong mga skwelahan,” said Angtud.

The fund-raising efforts are focused particular for Barangay Pungol Sibugay, whose school sustained the most damage.

The DepEd Regional Office in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) is also partnering with other regions so that they may help rehabilitate the affected schools.

Angtud said that the schools with minimal damages have already been fixed and is ready for the elections.

They are hoping that those with major damages will be fixed as well.

As a result, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu City said they have prepared a Plan B should some schools not be fixed before the elections.

South District Acting Election Officer Marilou Paredes said that for Pungol Sibugay and certain barangays, they will put up tents as polling precincts.

“Mao lang sa na atong buhaton if guba gyod og dili magamit ang eskwelahan,” she said.

