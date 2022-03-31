WATCH: NBI Cebu presents suspects linked in killing of Lapu teen

Mandaue City, Cebu—(Updated) The suspects in the killing of Richard Caravana Jr. were presented by the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office here on Thursday morning, March 31, 2022.

Agent-in-charge Arnel Pura presented the suspects in a press conference attended by members of the Cebu media.

The suspects were identified as Mark Jun Montirillas Ponce, Victor Ponce Abejo, and Raymond Ponce Millorna.

All are from Sitio Bunga in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City.

Mark Jun is said to be the mastermind of the crime. He is in jail for another murder case that transpired in 2016.

Abejo and Millorna voluntarily surrendered to the NBI.

The skeletal remains of Caravana were found buried in a grassy area in Sitio Kabatoan, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City last November 9, 2021. Caravana had been missing since 2017.

