Celebration by design at the Weekend™

Weekend™ is a contemporary chophouse, cocktail bar, and taproom that strips away the formalities of dining with a focus on the quality of food & beverages. This is delivered in a relaxed casual ambiance along with warm service, paralleling the true essence of its name.

The 50-day dry-aged USDA Prime Ribeye is done in-house at the Weekend. | Welcome to the Weekend

The cocktail bar hosts a curated list of over 200 bottles of premium spirits, with a gin selection of 50 labels. The bar also serves the country’s first cocktails on tap, pouring side-by-side the country’s best craft beers. The growing list of curated wines compliments any of the dishes on the menu.

A space for conversations with carefully curated sound and an intentionally designed scene for proper audibles and edibles. | How to get there

Weekend™ serves the country’s first 30-day dry-aged pork chop, the Dry Bastard, along with the 50-day dry-aged prime-grade bone-in Ribeye steak, both aged in-house. The crowd favorite, the thick-cut pork chop the Fat Bastard, is on the menu along with other cuts of steaks. All steaks use USDA prime grade beef or American and Japanese wagyu.

Weekend™ has the country’s first cocktails on tap now serving signature Mezcalrita, Sangria, and Aperol Spritz alongside the country’s best craft beers from Turning Wheels Craft Brewery and Mitchell’s Backyard Brewery. | Reserve a table

Come by and have a bite, a drink, or a chat because every day is the weekend. Weekend™ is located at 88th Ave. Mall along Gov. M. Cuenco Ave., Kasambagan in Cebu City.

For more information, inquiries, and reservations, visit the official Facebook page @TheWeekendPh.

