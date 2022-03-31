Celebration by design at the Weekend™

Weekend™ is a contemporary chophouse, cocktail bar, and taproom that strips away the formalities of dining with a focus on the quality of food & beverages. This is delivered in a relaxed casual ambiance along with warm service, paralleling the true essence of its name.

The cocktail bar hosts a curated list of over 200 bottles of premium spirits, with a gin selection of 50 labels. The bar also serves the country’s first cocktails on tap, pouring side-by-side the country’s best craft beers. The growing list of curated wines compliments any of the dishes on the menu.

Weekend™ serves the country’s first 30-day dry-aged pork chop, the Dry Bastard, along with the 50-day dry-aged prime-grade bone-in Ribeye steak, both aged in-house. The crowd favorite, the thick-cut pork chop the Fat Bastard, is on the menu along with other cuts of steaks. All steaks use USDA prime grade beef or American and Japanese wagyu.

Come by and have a bite, a drink, or a chat because every day is the weekend. Weekend™ is located at 88th Ave. Mall along Gov. M. Cuenco Ave., Kasambagan in Cebu City.

For more information, inquiries, and reservations, visit the official Facebook page @TheWeekendPh.