Liza Soberano pens heartfelt birthday greetings for Enrique Gil
CEBU, Philippines — Liza Soberano pens a short yet sweet birthday message for her boyfriend Enrique Gil, who turned 30 on March 30, 2022.
On Instagram, the actress shared some snaps from their summer trip in El Nido, Palawan.
“Paradise is anywhere with you. Happy birthday my love 🤍,” she wrote.
Soberano also shared some clips, where they can be seen enjoying their summer escapade together.
“My boy in his element. Happy 30th champ. I love you with all my heart, she captioned the video.
Soberano and Gil revealed in 2019 that they have been together since 2014. They celebrated their 7th anniversary last October 2021.
