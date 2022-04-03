Lacson-Sotto tandem to be in Cebu on April 6-7 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Presidential and Vice tandem of Senators Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, will be coming to Cebu in April 6-7 for their campaign tour.

Sotto confirmed their schedule to the media on April 2, 2022, when he attended the campaign rally of the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) in Cebu City.

The Senate President said that they would be touring Northern Cebu on April 6 and then Southern Cebu on April 7.

The campaign tour of the Lacson-Sotto team is expected to be comprised of multisectoral sorties in the different local government units

This signifies that the tandem remains strong even when Demokratikong Reporma has dropped Lacson as their Presidentiable in favor of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Lacson recently resigned as chairman of the party because of this decision.

“We are scheduling a different schedule for Lacson-Sotto team. We will be doing North Cebu on April 6 and South Cebu on April 7. Nakaschedule na yun (It has been scheduled already),” he said.

For Cebu City, BOPK endorsed Sotto for Vice President but their Presidentiable remains Robredo.

A movement is also growing in Cebu for a Manny Pacquiao and Sotto tandem.

Sotto said that should he win the Vice Presidency, he can work with anyone who would take over the presidency.

“The obvious answer to that question is, I have worked with 23 republics and I have unified the Senate to be one of the most productive Senate ever. Obviously, I can work with anyone, basta na sa lugar,” he said.

