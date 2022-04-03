‘Anak is anak is anak’: President Duterte supports Sara’s VP bid 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – He may not be endorsing any successor yet, but President Rodrigo Duterte pledged his support for the Vice Presidential bid of his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

In a speech during the first grand rally of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) last March 31 in Lapu-Lapu City, President Duterte vouched for Sara’s “dedication and hard work when it comes to public service.”

“Actually this is the first time nga gigamit nako ang akong pagkaamahan sa anak. Nagkuan ko eh, nakaagi’g samok. Pero anak is anak is anak,” said President Duterte.

“So maayo na si Inday, sa tinuud lang. Basta trabaho lang tinarung. Maayo kaayo nas Inday,” he added.

He also said that when it comes to work, his daughter is “very strict.”

“Si Inday karun medyo istrikto gyud… Sa trabaho strikto gyud. Magkinto gud nang – pangutan-a nang taga Davao. Magkinto na sila. Maayo man pud. Maayo man pud na para masilbihan na tanan unya way kagulihang,” the President continued.

Sara is the running mate of Presidential candidate, former Senator Fernand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

During his visit to Cebu, President Duterte reiterated his earlier pronouncements that he has no plans of endorsing a Presidential candidate yet.

So far, President Duterte formally endorsed Senatoriables, both from his party and those outside of PDP-Laban.

He also gave his support to several local bets in Cebu who are running for the upcoming May 9, 2022 polls.

