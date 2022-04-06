Rainy Wednesday expected in Cebu due to LPA

CEBU, Philippines — The entire Visayas and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands may continue to experience cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms due to a Low Pressure Area (LPA), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

According to its weather update, Camotes Island, Central Cebu, and Southern Cebu will experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains due to the weather disturbance.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was estimated 15 kilometers Northeast of Davao City or in the vicinity of Laak, Davao de Oro.

Pagasa however said the LPA is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.

Pagasa forecasted a 12-hour rainfall that may cause floods in the rivers and their tributaries in some parts of Cebu such as Kotkot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban, and Sabangdako.

Pagasa said another LPA was monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility(PAR), which has no direct effect on the country as of this posting. But it is expected to the enter PAR within the next few days.

Meanwhile, the forecasted temperature in Metro Cebu today will range from 25 to 30 degrees Celsius.

