Pageant World

Cebu City’s Chantal Elise Schmidt tops MUPh ‘Fashion and Runway Challenge’

Chantal Elise Schmidt

CEBU, Philippines—Cebuana beauty Chantal Elise Schmidt is among the Top 3 winners in the Miss Universe Philippine’s Fashion and Runway Challenge. 

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, the MUPh organization released the winners of the said challenge. 

The winner is Ghenesis Latugat of Baguio City and the other beauty is Angelica Lopez of Palawan. 

Chantal wore a colorful dress from “Malong” textile highlighting Cebu City’s historical gem—Colon Street.

The dress was made by fashion designer Axel Que. 

Chantal is representing Cebu City in the competition.

The finals night is set this April 30.    /rcg

ALSO READ:

Boholana Pauline Amelinckx wins Introduction Video Challenge, Cebu’s Lou Piczon in Top 3

Mandaue City bet wins ‘Headshot Challenge’ of Miss U PH

Cebuana beauty Lou Dominique Piczon to represent Cebu Province in Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Miss Universe Philippines 2022: Four Cebu beauties to vie for the crown

Are you the next Miss Universe Philippines?

 

TAGS: Cebu City, Chantal Elise Schmidt, Fashion and Runway Challenge, Miss Universe Philippines, MUPH, MUPH 2022
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.