Cebu City’s Chantal Elise Schmidt tops MUPh ‘Fashion and Runway Challenge’

CEBU, Philippines—Cebuana beauty Chantal Elise Schmidt is among the Top 3 winners in the Miss Universe Philippine’s Fashion and Runway Challenge.

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, the MUPh organization released the winners of the said challenge.

The winner is Ghenesis Latugat of Baguio City and the other beauty is Angelica Lopez of Palawan.

Chantal wore a colorful dress from “Malong” textile highlighting Cebu City’s historical gem—Colon Street.

The dress was made by fashion designer Axel Que.

Chantal is representing Cebu City in the competition.

The finals night is set this April 30. /rcg

