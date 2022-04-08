Cebu City cops probe person tagged as drug supplier of slain drug suspect

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | April 08,2022 - 08:30 AM
Cebu City Police Office SOCO process the area in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City where the alleged shootout between a drug suspect happened resulting to the death of the suspect.

Scene of the Crime Operatives of the Cebu City Police Office process the area where a drug suspect was killed in an alleged shootout during a test buy conducted by undercover policemen  in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are going after the alleged source of illegal drugs of a drug suspect who was killed in a shootout with law enforcers last Wednesday evening, April 6, 2022, in Sitio Sidlakan, Barangay Tisa, here.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said in an interview that they had a name or the identity of the alleged source of the illegal drugs.

However, Parilla begged off from giving more details because an investigation was being conducted on the person.

Parilla also said that the drug suspect, who was killed in the Barangay Tisa shootout, was Ralph Tejares, 22, a resident of A. Lopez St. in Barangay Labangon, but he was temporarily renting a room in Barangay Tisa.

He said that Tejares must have realized that he was dealing with an undercover police officer who was conducting a test-buy to validate information of Tejares illegal activities at past 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, and Tejares decided to flee from the area.

The policemen then gave chase, and that was when Tejares allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the pursuing policemen.

Tejares missed and the policemen fired back killing the drug suspect.

Parilla said that 535 grams of suspected shabu was recovered from the dead suspect’s possession. 

He said that the recovered suspected shabu had an estimated market value of P3.6 million.

He also described Tejares as allegedly a high value individual in their police drug watchlist.

Parilla said that a background check on the killed drug suspect showed that he could allegedly sell a kilo of suspected shabu in a week in Barangays Tisa and Labangon in Cebu City.

Parilla also claimed that Tejares had been on the illegal drug business for quite a while now. 

LOOK: Man died during police shootout in Barangay Tisa

Cebu City remains a safe place despite 5 shootings in 2- days : CCPO exec

