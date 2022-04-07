Boy with rare cancer appeals for urgent help

A two-year-old boy from Brgy. Luna, Surigao City wholeheartedly appeals for urgent financial help to cover his upcoming medical diagnostic procedures.

Josh Kean Rubillos was diagnosed with Clear Cell Sarcoma on December 1, 2020. A month before his diagnosis, he started to lose weight and his parents noted a hard lump on the left side of his abdomen. Because of that, they immediately sought medical help. An ultrasound was done and a mass on the left side of his abdomen was seen. Consequently, they were referred to Cebu City for further medical evaluation. A series of laboratory tests and diagnostic exams were performed. Furthermore, surgical removal of his left kidney and biopsy of the tumor was also carried out on December 1, 2020. When the results were released, it revealed that he has Clear Cell Sarcoma which is a rare type of cancer that begins in the tissues that connect, support, and surround other body structures. Tumors can occur anywhere in the body, but the most common types occur in the arms, legs, and in the abdomen. Surgery together with radiation and chemotherapy is usually recommended depending on the size, type, location, and aggressiveness of the tumor.

Josh Kean’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on December 17, 2020. In order to eradicate the cancer cells in his body, his attending pediatric oncologist prescribed 25 weeks of chemotherapy as part of his treatment protocol. He then successfully completed it in July 2021. Two weeks after that, he also underwent radiation therapy that was finished on July 27, 2021. As of the moment, he is on the monitoring phase of his treatment. Due to the delicate nature of his disease, several diagnostic tests are required and these are highly expensive. Every three months, he is scheduled for a CT scan that costs around P45,000 – 50,000. He is set to undergo this procedure this coming June 2022. He is also advised to undergo monthly ultrasound and other laboratory tests that would total to P10,000.

“JK,” as he is lovingly called by his family is an active and jolly little boy. Despite his debilitating illness, he exhibits hope and resilience. As the younger of the two siblings, he is profoundly loved by the whole family. When asked about her wish for her son, her mother ardently replied, “My only wish for him is that he will achieve complete healing. I always long for the day that he will be cancer-free and he will grow up as a healthy boy.” His father, the sole breadwinner of the family, works as a policeman with P32,000 income every month. His mother, a housewife, devotes her time to taking care of the family. JK’s regular and costly diagnostic tests are truly a cause of financial concern for the family. Because of his lengthy chemotherapy and radiation treatment, their finances are already depleted. Then, COVID-19 and typhoon Odette hit. Their family’s economic situation was severely affected and their house was also destroyed. These circumstances were a big blow to them physically, emotionally, and financially. Truly, they are really in desperate need of help. Thus, in order to save JK’s life and to cover his upcoming diagnostic tests, his parents are sincerely requesting for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

