An Exciting Shopping Experience Unveiled with the Grand Opening of Metro Supermarket Paseo Arcenas

Great news for shoppers in the southern portion of Cebu City as Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. unveils its newest shopping experience, the Metro Supermarket Paseo Arcenas in Banawa.

The 2,668 square meters Metro Supermarket will hold its grand opening on April 8 at Paseo Arcenas Commercial Center on R. Arcenas Street, making this the 62nd store nationwide for the publicly-listed Cebu retailer.

Metro Supermarket Paseo Arcenas allows shoppers to experience best-in-class shopping through all the premium products that it has to offer. From the freshest-of-the-fresh produce, meat, poultry, and seafood, to household supplies and its complete selection of international products, Metro Supermarket Paseo will definitely be a favorite shopping destination in the city.

The new store also features one-stop services and facilities such as an in-store bakery, food kiosks, automated teller machine (ATM), customer restrooms, and ample parking space, making shopping more convenient.

To celebrate its grand opening, Metro Supermarket Paseo Arcenas will host a variety of promotions and treats such as discounts, bundle buys, and buy one take one deals, which shoppers can enjoy from April 8 to May 1.

With its wide range of products and quality customer service, Metro Supermarket Paseo Arcenas is primed to give shoppers a world-class shopping experience every time they visit. The new Metro Supermarket is also located in the Paseo Arcenas Commercial Center, where great dining and lifestyle experiences are offered, the Cebu City South way.

Opening Promos, Treats

Exclusive gifts also await shoppers. MRC and MBC cardholders who meet the minimum single-receipt purchase requirement are entitled to a free item. For P3,500, a choice of 1 Liter Cooking Oil or 3 Kilos Rice; for P1,500, a choice of: 1 Savers Select Dishwashing Liquid or 1 Liter Coke, Sprite or Royal. Shoppers must present their MRC or MBC card at the redemption booth to avail of the promo.

MRC members with P10,000 single-receipt or accumulated purchase can also take home a 4-piece Libbey’s Glass Bake Set for free! This offer is valid for the first 150 customers only. Accumulated receipts should only reflect one MRC member card’s number to avail of this promo.

Metro Supermarket Paseo Arcenas will open daily to serve its customers. On Mondays to Thursdays, store hours are from 9a.m. to 8p.m. while on Fridays to Sundays, store hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To know more about the latest announcements and promos of Metro Supermarket Paseo Arcenas, join the Metro Viber Community at https://bit.ly/TheMetroStoresViber or visit the Metro Retail Group website at www.metroretail.com.ph, Facebook page and Instagram.