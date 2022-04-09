Kryz Uy on being a mom of two: ‘The best thing I have ever experienced in my whole life’

CEBU, Philippines—Kryz Uy uploaded on her Instagram page photos from her maternity shoot.

The Cebuano influencer did a floral-themed maternity shoot and looked absolutely fresh.

“being a mama is hands down the best thing i have ever experienced in my whole life ☁️,” she wrote as a caption to her post.

Kryz is already on the third trimester of her pregnancy.

In another post, Kryz uploaded another set of photos from her maternity shoot but this time around with her husband Slater Young.

This is also her second pregnancy. Her first born, Scottie, is already one year old.

They are expecting another baby boy to join the Skyfam.

