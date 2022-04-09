Cebu Third District supports Isko for President

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Third District local executives and officials have endorsed Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso for President in a grand rally on April 9, 2022, in Toledo City.

Domagoso was in Cebu for a two-day campaign tour in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City, Aloguinsan town, and Toledo City.

Deputy Speaker, Cebu Third District Representative Pablo John “PJ” Garcia, and more than 10 officials raised their hands in support to Domagoso’s candidacy.

These include Board Members Jimbo Borgona and Rata Corominas-Torribio; Aloguinsan Mayor Ceasar Moreno and Vice Mayor Raisa Moreno; Barili Mayor Pablo John Garcia IV; Pinamungajan Mayor Glenn Baricuatro and Vice Mayor Richard Canillo; Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales and Vice Mayor Jay Sigue; and Tuburan Mayor Danilo Diamante and Vice Mayor Aljun Diamante.

Toledo Councilors also endorsed Domagoso for President.

In his speech during the concert in Toledo City, Domagoso said that he had been in Cebu six times already to campaign.

He said that Cebu’s votes were important for him which was why he would go to the localities to meet residents.

“Patuloy tayong manliligaw sa mga Cebuanos. Sa mga Cebuanos, sana sagutin ninyo ako,” he said.

(We continue to woo Cebuanos. Cebuanos, I hope you would give me an answer.)

In his visit to the Bojo River in Aloguinsan, Domagoso reiterated his platform for empowering tourism.

He said that tourism is the immediate answer to the country’s dismal unemployment rates.

“This is a proof na kung hindi ka sumuko (if you will not surrender) that your adversities can be utilized to your advantage,” he said.

During the river cruise, two fishermen onboard fishing boats raised banners in support of Domagoso.

The mayor said he was touched by the gesture and promised that should he win the Presidency, Bojo would be among the tourists sposts that he would want to both develop and protect.

“Kung pagpalain tayo, at least masasabi nyo na ang Presidente nakapunta dito sa Bojo,” he said.

(If I will be chosen, at least you can say the President has visited Bojo.)

Domagoso said he would find time to return to Cebu before the May 9 elections in hopes of further convincing more Cebuanos to vote for him.

